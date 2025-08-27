Noida: Veteran journalist assaulted, gold chain snatched

NEW DELHI: Three unidentified men allegedly assaulted a senior journalist and snatched his gold chain while he was out for an evening walk at a public park in Noida’s Sector 62, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Monday when the journalist, V S Chandrasekar, a Sector 62 resident, had gone for his routine walk in the park near his house.

In a complaint to the police, the journalist stated that the attack happened when he was walking along the pathway near the park’s perimeter.

“Suddenly, three men attacked me from behind and pushed me to the ground. I tried to resist but failed, and they managed to break my gold chain and fled,”

he said.

The gold chain is worth around Rs 1.50 lakh, he stated in the complaint.

He added that as he tried to chase the attackers, a bystander outside the park informed him that the men had escaped

in an autorickshaw.

The journalist lodged a written complaint at the local Sector 58 police station, requesting strict action

against the culprits.

A police official said a complaint has been received though an FIR is pending, and action is underway. Personnel inspected the site Monday evening, finding most CCTV cameras near the park defunct. On Tuesday, investigation continued as police worked to identify

those responsible.