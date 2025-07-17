Noida unveils first industrial plot auction under new policy

Noida: The Noida Authority has introduced an online auction scheme for industrial plots, marking its first scheme following the implementation of the new industrial policy in February 2025. The initiative aims to stimulate business growth, enhance investments and utilise unoccupied land across Noida’s industrial sectors, said officials.

According to officials, the applications for the scheme started on July 14, 2025, with submissions accepted until August 4, 2025. The offering includes 12 plots distributed across sectors 7, 8, 10, 80, and 162. The largest allocation is in Sector 80 with five plots, while Sectors 8, 10, and 162 contain two plots each, and Sector 7 features one plot. The available plots vary in size from 111 square metres to 7,430 square metres, with prices starting at Rs 56 lakh and reaching up to Rs 16 crore, based on dimensions and positioning.

Lokesh M, the Chief Executive offcer of Noida Authority, highlighted the scheme’s potential for aspiring industrialists to establish manufacturing units and generate employment opportunities. The authority identified suitable plots through a comprehensive survey of Phase-1 and Phase-2 industrial areas.

Participants must submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) calculated against the plot’s reserve price. Additional requirements include a non-refundable processing fee of ₹29,500 and a document fee of ₹5,900.

“The scheme stipulates that successful bidders must establish their industrial operations within three years of plot allocation. A two per cent price reduction is available for buyers who complete full payment within 90 days of allotment” the CEO informed.

The authority anticipates significant participation and substantial revenue generation from this initiative.