Noida unit of Special Task Force to get first permanent office in Greater Noida: Officials

The first permanent office of the Noida unit of Special Task Force (STF) of police is going to be built in Greater Noida since the authority has allotted 3,000 square metres of land in the proposed BZP area near sector Ecotech-II, said officials on Wednesday.

The STF will build an administrative building and transit hostel here.

According to officials, the Noida STF unit that tackles organised crimes is looking after four districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr. At present there is only a temporary office situated in Surajpur police station premises but for a long time, the Noida STF has been demanding land for an administrative building and transit hostel in Greater Noida.

Addressing their long pending demands, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, directed Greater Noida Authority to allot 3,000 sq mts of land in BZP area.

Greater Noida Authority Chief Executive officer (CEO), NG Ravi Kumar said that STF is playing an important role in stopping organized crime. The construction of STF administrative building and

transit hostel in Greater Noida will help in curbing criminals not only in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr but also in the entire state.

A senior GNIDA officer informed that the sublease deed of land is going to be done soon after which it will get the map approval. The STF will be able to construct an administrative building and transit hostel on it. The authority will also get revenue of about Rs 6.61 crore from the allotment of 3,000 sq mts of land to STF.

STF officials say that construction of a permanent administrative building and transit hostel in Greater Noida will help in taking action against criminals more effectively