Noida: Two women stuck in lift for half an hr

Noida: Two women were stuck inside the lift of a high rise society in Sector-134 of Noida for nearly half an hour on Monday morning. They were rescued after security guards heard them shouting for help and opened the lift manually.

Around 9 am on Monday, security personnels noticed shouts for help coming out of the lift at tower no. 51 of Jaypee Cosmos society.

The security guards tried to open the door but to no avail. The maintenance team was called and the door was opened manually.

Both the women were scared after being stuck inside the lift. Following the incident, the residents of society were agitated as similar incidents are reported frequently posing a threat of their lives.

They accused the maintenance department of serious negligence.