Noida: Two nabbed after late-night ruckus in Gaur City

Noida:A group of young men allegedly created a ruckus in a residential pocket of Greater Noida late on Friday night, prompting police action after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The incident took place in Gaur City 1, where residents reported unruly behaviour by a group travelling in an SUV.

Eyewitnesses said some of the men appeared intoxicated and were seen shouting, using abusive language and behaving aggressively in public. A few were reportedly shirtless, adding to the alarm among residents.

A video recorded by a local resident quickly went viral, showing the group creating a disturbance on the streets. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police said they have taken cognisance of the footage and initiated action. “Two men identified as Adarsh and Ranveer, residents of Gaur City, have been arrested. Efforts are on to identify the others involved using available footage and evidence,” said Krishan Gopal Sharma.

Officials said appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved.

The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with many raising concerns about public safety and calling for stricter night patrolling in residential areas.