Noida: Two held for cheating people on pretext of job at Jewar Airport, loan at low interest rates

Two persons have been arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of getting them loans at lower rates and jobs at the upcoming Noida International Airport. Police found that the duo were operating a fake company from Sector 63 of Noida from where they used to call up potential victims and dupe them.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh Sharma and Chandan Kumar, both residents of Noida.

“Police found that the two were duping people in the name of loans at lower interest rates. They would call clients asking to provide them with home loan or car loans and later, in the name of processing fee and other charges, take Rs 15,000 to

Rs 25,000 from each of them and then disappear,” Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida said.

Apart from this, the gang has also duped people on the pretext of providing them jobs at the Jewar International Airport.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had been using another modus operandi to dupe people, using the name of Jewar Airport. The suspects would put up job advertisements for the airport on social media with their contact numbers. Once a job seeker would approach them, they would ask for Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from them for documentation charges and then take the money and vanish,” Pandey added.

Police have seized two cars from the suspects, as well as 13 desktop computers, 31 mobile phones, 11 debit cards and 15 fake documents of loans, airport authorities and certificates.