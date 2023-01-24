Noida: Two cyber thugs held over Rs 2.67 cr fraud with senior citizen

noida: The Noida Police has arrested two people, allegedly involved in duping a senior citizen of Rs 2.67 crore on the pretext of renewing his life insurance policy, almost two-and-a-half-year after the case was lodged, officials said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the complainant worked in an eminent private company and had retired in 2005. He currently lives in Vasant Kunj in Delhi. “In 2020, the complainant got a phone call from an unknown person who informed him that his insurance policy has lapsed and he would have to pay some money if he wanted the policy renewed.

“Eventually, the complainant ended up paying Rs 2.67 crore in multiple accounts in lieu of policy renewal assurance,” Dwivedi said.

The complainant’s daughter had lodged a complaint on behalf of the senior citizen after which an FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done by several persons) as well as the IT Act and investigation launched.

“During the probe, it was found that multiple SIM cards were used in the crime and most of them were procured using forged identity cards. It took the police a lot of time to trail the miscreants but eventually they were traced and two of them have been arrested now,” Dwivedi said.

Those held have been identified as Karunesh Dwivedi and Anil Sharma, he said, adding the names of five more of their associates have come to light during preliminary investigation and searches have been launched to nab them, too.