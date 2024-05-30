Noida: Two arrested in Audi hit-and-run case

NOIDA: Noida Police arrested two individuals, including the primary suspect, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving an Audi car that claimed the life of a former Akashvani employee.



Luv Kumar, behind the wheel of the vehicle, and his companion Prince Kumar, both residents of Delhi, were apprehended.

The car, registered in Haryana under Luv’s distant brother-in-law Pramod Kumar Singh’s name, struck Janak

Dev Sah near Kanchenjunga Market.

According to police reports, Luv and Prince were driving from Delhi to Noida when the accident occurred, allegedly due to speeding and loud music. They fled to Delhi immediately after the

incident.

Authorities impounded the vehicle, and an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

(IPC), including negligent driving (279), causing death due to negligence (304A), and criminal acts done by several persons with common intention (34).

In a separate incident on May 16, a minor driving a BMW collided with an e-rickshaw in Noida, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Two occupants of the BMW were apprehended by the police, while the third fled the scene.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing Noida and Greater Noida, recorded 1,176 road accidents in 2023, resulting in 470 fatalities and 858 injuries. This marks an increase from the 437 deaths and 856 injuries recorded in 2022.

The rise in road accidents underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in the district.