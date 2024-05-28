Noida Traffic Police puts green nets to protect commuters from direct sunlight

Noida: In a novel initiative aimed at bringing relief to people, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has installed green nets at red lights on road intersections to protect commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, from direct sunlight.



The first such installation has been done near the NSEZ (Noida Special Economic Zone) intersection where temporary green covers have come up at a height of about 25 ft from the ground, according to police. The initiative comes at a time when Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar are experiencing a heatwave, with the mercury on Sunday touching a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius and showing no respite till May 30.

“In line with the instructions given by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, a new initiative has been started by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police. Under the initiative, green nets are being put at road intersections where the number of two-wheelers is very high and one has to stop for a long time at the red light,” a police spokesperson said. “Green nets are being arranged near intersections and red lights to provide them relief from the scorching heat due to traffic pressure. So that during red light and traffic stoppages, traffic police personnel and the general public are protected from coming in contact with direct sunlight and their health is not adversely affected,” the spokesperson added.

The official said green net has been installed near the NSEZ intersection by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police and soon this type of green net will be installed at other important and crowded intersections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday inspected the site where the green installations have come up and issued directions to personnel to ensure smooth traffic management, the official added.