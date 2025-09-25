Noida to set up 1,200 stray dog feeding points after SC directive

Noida: Noida Authority has announced plans to set up nearly 1,200 designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city, following the recent Supreme Court directive on regulating feeding practices. The initiative, estimated to cost around Rs 2.5 crore, is aimed at reducing conflicts between residents and dog feeders while ensuring safer and more hygienic conditions in public spaces.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated August 22, instructed municipal bodies across the country to create dedicated feeding zones in each ward. The court noted that feeding dogs randomly on streets often caused inconvenience to residents and occasionally led to violent incidents. It made clear that feeding must take place only at earmarked spots, with proper signboards installed. Violators could face legal action under existing provisions.

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Lokesh M said that a comprehensive survey will soon be carried out to identify suitable locations for the feeding points. “We will consult Apartment Owners’ Associations (AOAs) and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) to locate areas with high concentrations of stray dogs. The goal is to find safe and permanent spots where feeding can be managed without creating nuisance or safety risks,” the CEO said.

According to officials, the authority will construct the feeding zones and provide basic facilities, while their long-term maintenance and supervision will be handed over to AOAs and RWAs. Officials said the project is expected to be completed within the next two and a half months. The Authority’s recent initiative has been positively received by residents, who have also urged for an enhanced awareness efforts and comprehensive support measures. “While this is a commendable step, it is imperative that the Authority ensures

residents are fully informed about the relevant rules to prevent continued violations. There is also a necessity for extensive interventions, including vaccination and sterilisation drives, provision of medical care, and the establishment of shelter homes for stray animals,” said Sudhanshu Sharma, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120.