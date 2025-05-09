Noida to raze illegal constructions on Yamuna floodplains

Noida: Any type of construction including farmhouses, road, colonies that have been built in Yamuna floodplains area will be soon razed by the Noida Authority after survey, said officials.

The action comes after a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M directing officials to identify and demolish the illegal constructions in the Hindon-Yamuna floodplains.

“An aerial survey utilising drone cameras shall document existing constructions in the Yamuna-Hindon Riverbed area. Subsequently, any new unauthorised constructions will result in stern action against the concerned officials followed by demolition actions,” the CEO said.

The CEO instructed identifying prominent individuals illegally developing colonies and selling farm houses in the submerged area, designating them as land mafia for subsequent enforcement action.

“FIR will be registered against those trying to illegally develop colonies and doing construction in the river floodplain area,” the CEO added.

The Authority has directed the stamp and registration department to provide information regarding registered property documents in flood-prone zones.”

All new property deeds must clearly mention that construction is not permitted in floodplains. This will prevent buyers from being duped,” a senior official said.

This enforcement initiative has been launched as a preventive measure before the monsoon season arrives. The irrigation department has cautioned that unauthorised structures in floodplains damaged by floods will be the sole liability of those who violated regulations.

“If illegal houses or buildings near the Hindon bund or Yamuna are washed away during floods, the government will not offer any compensation,” an official said.

A notice has been released requesting residents to immediately evacuate and demolish unlawful structures before bulldozer actions.