Noida to open first eco-themed park next week

Noida: The Noida Authority is all set to inaugurate a first-of-its-kind eco-themed park, the Noida ‘Jungle Trail’, in Sector 94, within one week, officials said on Sunday.

A review inspection was carried out by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Lokesh M which focused on evaluating arrangements and civic amenities at the site to ensure visitors a safe, clean, and inspiring experience.

“This unique park is themed on “Waste to Wonder,” where artistic wildlife sculptures made from scrap materials not only offer aesthetic appeal but also deliver a powerful message of sustainability and cleanliness.The park marks another significant step toward making Noida a smart, sustainable, and inclusive city,” the CEO said.

According to officials, the park, developed on the lines of Delhi’s popular Waste-to-Wonder and Bharat Darshan Parks, is largest one such park in the world. “Spread across 18.3 acres along the Noida-Delhi-Faridabad border near the Yamuna river, the park features over 800 sculptures of animals, birds, and dinosaurs made from 500 tonnes of scrap iron and plastic waste.The Authority has spent around Rs 15 crore to bring this innovative and eco-conscious project to life,” a senior Noida Authority Officer has said.

Designed around a unique 4D theme, the park is divided into three distinct zones. The first zone, covering 4 acres, houses the entry plaza, parking space for 300 vehicles, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre,a food court, and an exhibition area. The second zone, spread over 8.8 acres, recreates various natural habitats like rainforests, deserts, wetlands, and grasslands. The third zone, near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, spans 5.5 acres and represents oceans, polar regions, islands, and temperate forests.

Additional amenities include a children’s play area,picnic spots,outdoor seating, souvenir shops, and a dedicated food court. The park is easily accessible through two entry

points—one from Dalit Prerna Sthal and another from Sector 94 Metro Station.

While the first phase is complete, the upcoming phase will introduce adventure and recreational activities such as zip-lining, bungee jumping, trampolines, rope and rock climbing, zip cycling,and a night jungle safari-a first in the NCR-operated via battery-run e-carts, the Senior Officer informed.

“The park is expected to serve as a major eco-tourism and leisure destination,promoting sustainability and innovative urban development,” the CEO informed