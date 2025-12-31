Noida to launch 13 battery swapping centres for EVs

NOIDA: Noida Authority has announced plans to establish 13 battery swapping centres across the city in the first phase. These centres will initially serve electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including e-autos, with a proposal to extend the service to four-wheelers under consideration.

Under the battery swapping model, EV users will be able to exchange discharged batteries for fully charged ones at designated centres by paying a fixed fee of Rs 1 per kilometre. The initiative aims to reduce charging time, improve convenience for EV users, and promote wider adoption of electric mobility in Noida.

Officials confirmed that sites for all 13 centres have been identified, including Sector-6, Sector-29, Sector-25A, Sector-24, two locations in Sector-63, Film City, Sector-16, Sector-15, Sector-18, Sector-125 near Amity University, Sector-58, and Sector-61.

Three agencies have submitted proposals to operate the centres, each offering a different model based on their technology and infrastructure. The selected operator will provide fully charged batteries to EV users in exchange for discharged ones. A dedicated mobile application will manage the process, allowing users to locate nearby centres, check battery availability, complete swaps, and make digital payments.

Officials stressed the importance of proper maintenance, noting that around 30 EV charging points installed earlier in the city are currently non-functional due to neglect.

Noida Authority General Manager S P Singh said the selection process is ongoing and the project will be implemented soon, with additional battery swapping centres planned in subsequent phases.