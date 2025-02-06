Noida to host Pet Roll Carnival-25

Noida: The Noida Authority is organising a dog show titled Pet Roll Carnival-2025 from February 9 aiming to exhibit their skills.

Officials said that the exhibition will showcase more than 250 canines representing 35 distinct breeds.

A comprehensive meeting was conducted at the Noida Authority office to discuss the dog show arrangements on Wednesday.

Sanjay Khatri, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Noida Authority, said that the event will operate from 10 am to 9 pm on February 9.

“The dog-human relationship is all the more important in the modern world, especially in the cities where pets provide companionship to children and adults alike.

“The show would be beneficial for pet lovers as well as academicians and industry to develop a sustainable strategy for the development of this sector.

“The show is expected to witness a huge gathering of breeders, pet enthusiasts and audience,” said Khatri.

Pet enthusiasts can register for the competition at www.pet-roll.com.

The event, coordinated with Shyam Mehta, convener of Pet Roll Event, will feature international judges Victoria Zevenko, Philip Andric, and Olga Khmelvakaya selecting the top 12 canines.

Highlights include a pet fashion show, awards for top lady and child handlers, food stalls, and live entertainment.