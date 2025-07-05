Noida to get new clock tower soon

Noida: A new clock tower is being built near the GIP Mall police post in Noida’s Sector-18. Its design is inspired by the famous Lal Chowk clock tower in Srinagar. The Noida Authority is planning to complete the construction in the next one and a half months, with the aim of inaugurating it on 15th August, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The clock tower will be around 70 feet tall and painted red. Large clocks will be installed on all four sides of the tower. These clocks will show the time using Roman numerals and will run on solar power. The top part of the tower will have a pointed shape, similar to a peak, and the Indian national flag will be hoisted on it.

Around the tower, a green area will be developed where benches will be placed for people to sit and relax. A selfie point will also be created so that visitors can take pictures. The location has been chosen carefully, as the road nearby directly connects Noida to Delhi, making it a busy and important place.

Construction of the tower had started in July 2024, but after three months, the work was stopped. This delay happened because of a structural audit conducted by IIT and also due to a construction ban imposed because of high pollution levels during the winter. The work remained on hold for about four months. Now, the construction has started again. Currently, stairs are being built inside the tower and tiles are being laid on the outside.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore.