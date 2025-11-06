Noida to build triangular FOB

Noida:The Noida Authority has decided to construct a triangular foot overbridge (FOB) at the busy intersection of Udyog Marg and DSC Road to ensure pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion in the area.

The proposed structure will connect Sector 2, Sector 15, and Sector 1,providing a seamless link across one of the city’s busiest commuter stretches.

During a site inspection on Tuesday, Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority,along with senior officials, reviewed the location and discussed design aspects of the proposed FOB. Officials said the new bridge will particularly benefit office-goers, metro commuters, and residents navigating the Sector 15 Metro station and adjoining roundabout.

“The Authority has proposed a modern skywalk equipped with escalators to enhance safety and convenience for pedestrians. The structure will be 122 metres long and 10 metres wide,built at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis,” said Lokesh M.

The authority plans to issue the tender shortly after finalising modifications to the design, considering the limited space available at the site. The FOB will also feature LED screens for advertisements, selfie points, and aesthetic elements to provide a pleasant experience for commuters.

Officials said the project seeks to improve pedestrian safety on the busy Dadri–Surajpur–Chhalera Road, where people often cross amid heavy traffic. The revised tender will be finalised in November, with work starting soon after and completion expected within six months.