Noida tightens grip on rising pollution

Noida: In view of the deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR, the Noida Authority has intensified its pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The action follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on 14 October, after the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

According to officials, the Authority has deployed 14 special enforcement teams to monitor different parts of the city and ensure strict compliance with GRAP and National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules. These teams have so far inspected 62 locations,including urban sectors and nearby villages. During inspections, residents and workers were sensitised about pollution-control norms and the mandatory precautions required during construction and transportation activities. To tackle dust pollution—a major contributor to rising AQI levels—the Authority has undertaken large-scale road cleaning and water sprinkling operations. A total of 231.70 km of main roads were sprinkled with treated water using 54 tankers,aiming to settle loose dust particles. Additionally, the Public Health Department deployed 19 mechanical sweeping machines to clean 340 km of key road stretches across the city.