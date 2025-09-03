Noida: Survey to track sterilisation, behaviour & health of stray dogs

Noida: The Noida Authority has launched a comprehensive survey to map and monitor the city’s stray dog population, in line with recent Supreme Court directions on animal birth control (ABC) and public health.

Officials said the initiative, undertaken with the support of RWAs, AOAs and local NGOs, will categorise stray dogs based on their sterilisation status, behaviour and health — including signs of aggression or suspected rabies.

The move follows the Supreme Court’s revised guidelines, which emphasise humane management of strays. The court had initially called for all stray dogs in the NCR to be shifted to shelters but later clarified that only aggressive or rabid animals should be housed, while sterilised and vaccinated dogs may be released.

“To streamline the process, RWAs and AOAs have been directed to submit reports on unsterilised dogs, supported with photographs. Sterilised dogs will be identified by a V-notch on their ears,” said CEO Lokesh M.

According to officials, NGOs will lead the baseline survey, covering every sector and village, and document the number and nature of strays to enable targeted sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Two new shelters are being set up for aggressive and rabid animals, while anti-rabies vaccination campaigns will continue under the supervision of two designated agencies.

A dedicated helpline (0120-2425025) has also been launched for public complaints and suggestions, with a toll-free number to be introduced shortly. The Authority will further identify and regulate feeding zones to balance the concerns of residents and animal welfare groups, the CEO added.