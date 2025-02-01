NOIDA: ‘Submit family consent to live on rent’

NOIDA: The president of Supreme Tower Society in Sector 99 has asked flat owners renting to bachelors or couples to submit a marriage certificate or consent letter from their family. This follows the tragic death of a 23-year-old law student who fell from the 7th floor on January 11.

However, SS Kushwaha, Secretary of the Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA), clarified that this decision was made by the president alone, without board approval. The email from V N Subramaniam, President of the association, requested owners to submit the documents by January 31, stating it was for the safety, security, and harmony of the community.