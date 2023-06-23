Noida: Stunt by minor lands car owner in police net with Rs 34,500 fine

Noida: A minor performing car stunts in a public place in Greater Noida cost the car owner dearly when



he was slapped with a Rs 34,500 by the traffic police on Thursday.

The police action came as purported videos of a Volkswagen Polo with tinted windows surfaced on social media, showing the car with modified parts performing stunts outside the India Expo Mart in the Knowledge Park area.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, the traffic police said an e-challan of Rs 34,500 has been slapped on the car owner for violation of road safety norms. Police confirmed it was a minor who was driving the car. It was not known whether it was a boy or a girl. They also found that the car’s pollution under control (PUC) certificate had expired in May this year.

The car was also found being driven “without

written permission of state government racing and trials of speed in any public place,” in “violation of prescribed standards in relation to air pollution” and with “tinted glass,” it read.