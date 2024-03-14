Noida: Student plunges to death from 22nd floor of high-rise

: A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The 14-year-old boy had recently taken his annual examinations and its result is expected on Thursday, according to official sources.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh. “The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway,” a police spokesperson said.

The family lives in a flat on the second floor of the building while the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor, the police said.

“The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case,” the officer said.

On February 22, a class 12 student in nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after

he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building, within hours of taking a board examination, according to police.

While the exact reason for the extreme step was not ascertained, police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also.