Noida STF arrests man posing as senior RAW officer in multi-identity fraud case

Noida: The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly duped people by posing as a senior RAW officer, officials said on Wednesday.

He was detained from a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area. A large cache of forged documents was recovered, including two fake identity cards, 20 bank chequebooks, a counterfeit Delhi Police verification letter, eight credit and debit cards, five PAN cards, two Aadhaar cards, three voter IDs and papers of bogus companies. Three laptops and two tablets were also seized.

Additional SP Rajkumar Mishra said the suspect, Sunit Kumar, had been living in Paramount Golf Forest Society and would introduce himself alternately as “Major Amit” and a “RAW Joint Secretary.” He had even married a woman bureaucrat after misleading her with his fabricated identity.

STF officials verified with the RAW department that no officer existed under his name.

“During the raid, Sunit produced an ID card bearing the title ‘Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India’, listing him as Director (Operations), Joint Intelligence Committee, but checks confirmed it was entirely fake. A case has been registered under multiple sections, and all incriminating documents have been seized. Investigations are under way to trace his fraud network and review records of his fake investment companies,” Mishra said.