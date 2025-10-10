Noida: Speeding Land Rover rams into five cars, motorcycle near Gulshan Mall

NOIDA: Chaos erupted near the Gulshan Mall trisection under the jurisdiction of the Expressway Police Station late on Wednesday night after a speeding Land Rover Defender lost control and rammed into five cars and a motorcycle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, was being driven by one Sunit, a resident of Sector 100, Noida. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the SUV while attempting to navigate the busy intersection.

“The accused, Sunit, was taken into custody from the spot. While no serious injuries were reported, several vehicles sustained considerable damage,” said a police officer posted at the Expressway Police Station. A medical examination was conducted to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicant at the time of the crash. The test results are awaited.

Eyewitnesses stated that the SUV was being driven at a very high speed and struck multiple vehicles in quick succession, triggering brief panic among commuters. “There was a loud crash, followed by people screaming. The SUV hit one car, then another, and kept going before coming to a halt,” said a local vendor who witnessed the incident.

Traffic along the stretch was briefly disrupted due to the pile-up, but police and traffic personnel responded swiftly and cleared the congestion within an hour.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.