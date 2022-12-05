Noida society asks bachelor tenants to vacate, says PGs being run in violation of rule

noida: Noida's Emerald Court society, where the now-demolished twin towers were located, has issued notices to bachelor tenants to vacate premises, citing violation of its rules.



The residential body of the posh society in Sector 93A said they had been getting complaints from other residents because of which notices have been issued to those living as PGs and it has been "done in the interest of harmonious community living and we have no intention of any moral policing".

The notice issued on November 15 stated a rule of society's bye-law which stipulates that it is "prohibited to use flats as paying guest accommodation, guest house or rented to a group of students/bachelors where the residency of the flat is of transient nature".

All tenants must have police verification certificate and approval of the Emerald Court RWA, the notice further said.

"Serious concern has been expressed by local authorities on the possibility of objectionable activities in some of these flats and Emerald Court RWA has been asked to provide details to the local authorities. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, we have managed the issue with the assurance that these types of accommodations will not be operating within Emerald Court from Jan 1, 2023," the notice stated.

"We are hereby informing the owners of these flats to give notice to the students/bachelors/guest house managers and get the flats vacated within 30 days from today. From Jan 1, 2023 we will not permit these PG accommodations and guest houses to operate from our premises," it stated. "Kindly note that this is done in the interest of harmonious community living and we have no intention of any moral policing. We just need to follow the laid down rules," it added.

Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, president of Emerald Court RWA, said the rule cited in the notice is not a new one and the RWA was getting complaints related to administration of the society by other residents.

"This notice is to check the violation of the society rule. We have not asked anyone to vacate overnight but given due time of two to three months. The notice was issued in November," Teotia said. He said some cases have come to the fore in which rent agreement of an apartment is made in the name of one person but that flat is further sub-let to five, six, or even seven girls.

"All this cannot be allowed," added Teotia.