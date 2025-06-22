Noida: Six police post in-charge suspended

Noida: Six police posts in-charge were suspended by the Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner for "poor functioning".

Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Saturday also issued show cause notices to in-charge of four police stations.

The action came after a review meeting held to discuss the law and order situation.

"It was found that almost zero preventive action in two months …. (It) is indicative of their poor functioning as well as violation of clear instructions of higher officials and departmental rules," Singh said.

The show cause notices were issued to in-charge of Dankaur, Rabupura, Knowledge Park, and Ecotech-III police stations.

During the meeting, it was directed that the route of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra be surveyed.