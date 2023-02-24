Noida: Sex racket busted, 4 held & 7 women rescued

noida: With the arrest of four persons, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have busted an alleged prostitution racket in Noida on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Cops said that seven women have been rescued from the racket which was being run from a OYO hotel.



According to police, the four men have been identified as hotel manager Gajendra Kumar, and two other staffers Alok Kumar Singh and Praveen Singh. A customer, resident of Delhi and identified as Dharmendra Kumar Singh was also arrested from the spot.

The operation was performed jointly by Noida’s sector 39 police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). The illegal activities were being performed at a hotel situated in sector 41 of Noida.

“Upon raiding the hotel, seven women and four men were found at the spot. Police have recovered several objectionable items along with other evidences from the spot. An FIR has been registered under the provisions of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act against the four suspects,” Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police

(Noida) said.

Police have seized 14 mobile phones, a Paytm scanner, Rs 1,900 cash, among other items has been recovered from their posession.

“The gang would share pictures of these women to clients over whatsapp and after the deal was done, they were called to the hotel. The racket had been operating for the past 20 days and had been serving clients everyday, as per initial inquiry. The exact number of clients that have come to the hotel since the racket started is under investigation of the police,” Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida said.