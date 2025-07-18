Noida sets benchmark in Swachh Survekshan

Noida: Noida has achieved a significant milestone by winning the ‘Super Swachhata League Award’ at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. The city topped the category of Indian cities with populations ranging from 3 to 10 lakh.

At a grand ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the award, which was accepted by UP Minister of Urban Development Arvind Sharma and Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Lokesh M, acknowledging the city’s exceptional achievements in urban cleanliness and sanitation. As per officials, the city’s path to this distinction involved comprehensive initiatives throughout the year, including improvements in solid waste management, systematic sanitation activities across all wards, public participation, and digital monitoring of cleanliness operations.

“The success stemmed from public awareness programmes that encouraged residents to participate actively in cleanliness. This achievement reflects strong collaboration between government, civic authorities, and citizens,” said CEO Dr Lokesh M. Noida’s accomplishments set a benchmark for other Indian cities striving for cleaner, sustainable urban environments.