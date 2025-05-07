Noida set to offer land for electronics manufacturing

Noida: With approximately 15 acres likely to be allocated for the project, the Noida authority is planning to introduce a plot scheme dedicated to manufacture electronics components, officials said.

The authority will present a proposal regarding the plan in its board meeting before launching the plot scheme.

“We shall present a proposal for deliberation and approval in our forthcoming board meeting, which is expected shortly, pending the chairman’s schedule. Upon approval, the authority will launch this scheme comprising at least 15 plots,” said Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M. The concept of a dedicated scheme for electronic components stems from investors’ demands, they added. Notably, the authority is developing new sectors including 162, 163, 166 and 167 amongst others. These plots (in the new scheme) will be allocated in these new sectors being developed along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. “We have no remaining land except the new areas situated along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The upcoming scheme will offer unique opportunities for investors and create both direct and indirect business prospects. Noida hosts around 70 per cent of India’s mobile manufacturing units and has gained global recognition with the rise of IT firms and data centres, generating thousands of jobs and business

avenues, officials said.