Noida: Section 144 imposed from Jan 7-31

noida: In the view of upcoming festivals, Republic Day and a sudden surge in Covid cases, Noida police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district from January 7 to 31 that restricts public gatherings.



The order mentions that in the entire month, Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, Makar Sankranti on 15, Jannayak Karpuri Thakur birth anniversary on 24, Republic Day and basant panchmi on 26 and death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (Ajmer Sharif) on 29.

It also states that during this period, no drone is allowed to fly in the air within one kilometer radius of government offices. Beside this, no one is allowed to take any photos or video of government property without taking permission. while loudspeakers or worship in public places will also be

disallowed.

Anil Kumar Yadav, ADCP (law and order) of Noida said that due to these there is a possibility of a law and order situation by religious, political or other groups or farmer unions. As a preventive measure and to maintain peace in the district, Section 144 is being imposed. For any kind of gathering of over five people at a public place, permission will be required.

Use of loudspeakers will be completely banned from 10 pm to 6 am while during the day as well, these can only be used within permissible noise levels. Additionally, offering prayers or carrying out any procession will be completely banned at public places or roads. Putting up religious posters, banners, flags or any other material on the walls or premises of religious places will also not be allowed. People have also been asked to not leave their animals like pigs and dogs in the way or around religious places. Carrying any kind of sharp, inflammable or any other dangerous object is also restricted, except for officials on duty.

The new guidelines also state that people will have to follow the Covid protocol and ensure wearing masks at all public places or religious events. All restaurants, hotels and food joints have also been instructed to follow the Covid protocol as per their capacity.