Noida scrap mafia & his female friend detained in Thailand

NOIDA: Noida-based scrap mafia leader Ravinder Nagar, also known as Ravi Kana, along with his female friend Kajal Jha, have been detained by police in Thailand in connection with several criminal cases registered against him in Noida, according to police officials.



The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had been seeking Ravi Kana, and upon learning he had fled to Thailand, they coordinated with the Thai police, who detained him based on shared information.

A senior police officer from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate stated that a look out notice had been issued for Ravi Kana in January 2024. This notice, along with information about his associates, was shared with Thai authorities.

The police had previously arrested 14 members of the Ravi Kana gang, and his wife, Madhu Nagar, who is implicated in the illegal sale and procurement of rebar and scrap material, was arrested at Delhi Airport in February 2024. Ravi Kana ran a 16-member gang, with his properties worth over Rs 100 crore already seized by the police.

According to the senior officer, Ravi Kana is the elder brother of Harendra Pradhan of Dadupur village of Dankaur, who was murdered in 2015 in one of the most notorious mass murder cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The accused in the murder, Sundari, was also killed.

After this incident, Ravi Kana was alleged to have been involved in illegal firearms activities.

Despite security being provided to his family, including his sister-in-law Bevan Nagar and his brother Prince Nagar, the police removed their security six months ago due to changing circumstances.

“We had shared details about Ravi Kana with the foreign police. Still missing, police have not been given any information through mail or any official medium. Something can be said only after the official information meeting,” a senior police officer said.