Noida: Residential plot scheme relaunched after nearly one year

Noida: The Noida Authority has relaunched its much-awaited ‘Residential Plot Scheme’ after nearly a year, presenting a fresh opportunity for people aspiring to own a home in the Delhi-NCR region, especially within Noida.

Beginning on October 3, the Authority opened applications for 35 residential plots situated across prime locations in the city. The deadline for submission is October 30, while applicants will be able to upload their documents until November 4.

Officials confirmed that the plots are spread across several well-developed sectors, including 41, 44, 48, 51, 53, 56, 61, 72, 99, 105, 122, and 151. The entire allotment process will take place via e-auction, a method aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency. A comprehensive brochure detailing plot sizes, reserve prices and procedural guidelines will soon be made available on the Authority’s official website for public reference.

To participate, applicants must pay a processing fee of Rs 2,300. They are also required to place a minimum bid of Rs 50,000 above the reserve price to qualify for allotment. Plots will be awarded to those who secure the highest bids, following which registration and documentation procedures will formally begin.

Officials further revealed that this housing initiative is part of a wider set of property schemes scheduled for release this month. In addition to residential plots, the Authority plans to announce four institutional and seven industrial schemes, extending opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

The Authority expects to generate an estimated Rs 450 crore in revenue through the sale of properties under these schemes. The move is likely to attract significant participation, benefitting both homebuyers and investors aiming to build or purchase property in Noida. Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the Authority’s website for updates.