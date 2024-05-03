Noida resident held for sharing deepfake video of UP CM Adityanath

NOIDA: The Noida unit of Special Task Force (STF) police has arrested a man for posting an AI-generated deepfake video of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which is widely being circulated on social media.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Shyam Gupta, a resident of Barola village in Sector 49 of Noida. Cops said that the video which has been posted on ‘X’ has tagged UP BJP, PMO, and UP CM on social media.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that an AI generated deepfake video of CM Yogi Adityanath was being uploaded and made viral.

“In the video, anti-national elements were being produced by spreading misleading facts. STF’s Noida unit registered a case under cyber crime on May 1. The accused has been arrested by the police,” said ADG.

He said an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 505(2) (statement conducting to public mischief) and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Noida Cyber Crime police station.