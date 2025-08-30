Noida: Puzzle parking system planned to ease space crunch

Noida: The Noida Authority has announced that it will build the city’s first automated puzzle parking facility in Sector 63 to solve the problem of lack of parking space. The four-level structure will have the capacity to park 100 cars, with 25 cars on each floor. The project will cost around ₹16.5 crore.

This parking system will be different from the usual hydraulic ones. It will work with the help of sensors that automatically shift vehicles between floors. A car can be parked or taken out within three to six minutes. While the Authority will construct the facility, its operations will be handled by a private company through a Request for Proposal (RFP). The design has been prepared by Orionn Architects.

Explaining how it works, officials said the system is like a moving puzzle. When a car comes, it is placed on a movable stand at the ground level. Sensors then guide it to the allotted floor. Other stands automatically shift to make space. This allows each car to be removed directly without disturbing others, unlike stack parking.

General Manager S.P. Singh said the project is mainly for areas with less space and high parking demand.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sent to IIT for review. After approval, tenders will be issued for construction,” he added.

According to officials, this system can fit two to five times more cars in the same area. Vehicles can be stacked vertically and moved horizontally. The design is modular, so it can be installed in basements, empty plots or next to existing buildings. The size can be adjusted from small units of 10–20 cars to large projects of over 100 vehicles.

This system is cheaper and faster to build, as it uses ready-made steel structures and needs less digging. It is also eco-friendly because it saves land for greenery and uses less power compared to other automated parking systems.

For safety, the facility will have controlled entry and exit, security locks and advanced sensors to prevent theft, accidents or harm to children and animals. Officials said similar facilities will soon be planned in other parts of Noida as well.