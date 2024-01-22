Noida: Public holiday in govt offices, schools; sale of meat, liquor prohibited

Noida: All government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida will observe a public holiday on Monday, according to an official order.



The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sale of liquor and meat would also be prohibited in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while restaurants in the district, adjoining Delhi, have also taken non-vegetarian meals off their menu for the day.

“In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,” Gautam

Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.