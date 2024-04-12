Noida: Police unveil sex trafficking network within OYO Hotel, arrest 7

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting seven individuals involved in a sex trafficking operation that exploited women from different states for prostitution, authorities disclosed on Thursday.



Police officials revealed that the illicit activities were being orchestrated from an OYO hotel in Bahlolpur area under Sector 63 police station in Noida. The arrested accused have been identified Ajruddin (4), Akhtar Mohammed (35), Sumit Kumar (22), Dharmendra Kumar (40), Mohd Faiyaz (28), Mohd Farman (30), and Margoom Alam (28), all residents of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts.

“On the basis of local intelligence and confidential information, police station AHTU and police station Sector 63 Noida received information that prostitution ring is operating within Sheetla OYO Hotel in the Bahlolpur area. Police raided the hotel and arrested the seven accused involved in prostitution. At the same time, every possible effort is being made to arrest three wanted accused including the OYO Hotel owner,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Hridesh Katheria.

The officer further said that the accused used to pressurise women and force them into prostitution. They were brought here from numerous states of the country under the false pretext of employment.

In the course of the operation, police rescued seven women and seized 11 mobile phones, Rs 12,110 in cash, and various other objectionable items from their possession.