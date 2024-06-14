Noida Police seize 800 gms of cannabis worth Rs 4 cr

NOIDA: The Noida Police announced the seizure of 800 kg of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore, along with the arrest of three individuals on Thursday.

The contraband was found concealed in a truck, alongside 2,000 liters of pesticide, during an interception at Sector 62 by the Crime Response Team and Sector 58 police late Wednesday night. Among those apprehended are gang leader Sudama Choudhary, Anish, and Praveen Paswan. Notably, Choudhary, previously detained for similar offenses, had been released from jail just two months prior. The impounded truck, registered in Rajasthan, and a Maruti Ciaz escort vehicle, registered in Bihar, were confiscated. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 58 police station.