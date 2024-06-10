Noida Police seize 33 stolen vehicles in two raids

NOIDA: Noida Police arrested four suspected auto-lifters, recovering 33 stolen two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw.

DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra stated arrests were made in separate operations by Sector-113 and Sector-39 police stations. Anoop Mavi (50) and Dev Kumar (35) were apprehended after a gunfight, seizing 19 motorcycles. In another incident, Animesh alias Anni (19) and Shivam (20) were arrested, recovering 11 motorcycles, three scooters, and an e-rickshaw.

The accused are notorious for supplying stolen vehicles on demand and selling them in markets. Police connected over half the recovered vehicles to theft cases in NCR. Mavi has a criminal history with 42 cases, while Deva is named in nine cases for offenses including robbery and theft.