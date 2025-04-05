Noida Police ranks first in IGRS grievance redressal

Greater Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has secured the first position in the entire state in the disposal of public complaints received on the IGRS portal, said senior police officials. On Friday, the evaluation report was released by the UP-Chief Minister’s Office. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh emphasised that achieving the first rank in March is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating efficient resolution of citizens’ complaints.

“Prompt and accurate complaint resolution enhances public confidence in the administration. The premier position also indicates citizen satisfaction. The Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police shall continue their endeavours to provide expeditious assistance to citizens. Each police station has been instructed to designate an officer for grievance redressal, who must contact complainants via the app immediately upon receiving complaints for swift resolution,” police commissioner Laxmi Singh said. All 27 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar performed well, maintaining top IGRS rank for six months. The Commissioner rewarded the IGRS team Rs 25,000, others received Rs 2,500 each.