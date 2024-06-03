Noida Police issues advisory to prevent fire incidents

NOIDA: In response to the current heatwave and associated fire incidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have issued essential guidelines. These directives, stemming from a video conference involving top officials, emphasize the critical need for effective operational equipment management within critical facilities. It underscores the importance of having standby equipment readily available, which should be utilised alternately to prevent overheating and mitigate potential fire hazards. Additionally, the guidelines stress the significance of proper waste management practices to minimise fire risks.

Moreover, the directive emphasises the importance of public awareness campaigns. It urges officials to leverage social media platforms and educational videos to educate the public on handling fires caused by various flammable materials, including petroleum products, gas cylinders, foam, and plastics. Additionally, the directive stresses the need for operational firefighting equipment in critical establishments such as hospitals and high-rise buildings, along with a sufficient number of trained personnel to handle emergency situations effectively.

The directive underscores the significance of enhanced coordination and communication among departments, including the fire department, traffic police, UP 112 PRV,

local police, and medical services.