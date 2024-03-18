Noida Police arrests Elvish under NDPS act, wildlife protection act

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Sunday have arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, resident of Gurgaon, in a case of NDPS act and wildlife protection act registered against him at Sector 49 police station of Noida.



Police officials stated that he was produced before the court and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

In November 2023, a case was registered against Elvish Yadav, Rahul, Titu, Jaikaran, Narayan, Ravinath, and others on a complaint from People for Animals (PFA), an NGO run by BJP Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi under sections of Wild Life Protection Act-1972 and the NDPS act. Five people were arrested at a banquet hall in Sector 51 with nine snakes, including five cobras, snake venom’s vials which was meant to be supplied at a rave party.

Except Yadav, all the other accused were arrested and are out on bail.

Vidya Sagar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida said that Yadav was named in FIR and was called for interrogation. “During the investigation and report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, evidence were found regarding the use of Snake Venom in parties,” said Mishra. “On the basis of evidence, accused Elvish Yadav was called for questioning. It was found that he was hiding information during the interrogation. After sufficient evidence he has been found guilty and was presented before the Court by enhancing the sections of NDPS Act in the previously registered case,” added DCP Mishra.

Police officials said that the court has ordered 14 days of judicial custody to Yadav. “Police will investigate to find more about the case. If required we will seek police remand of the accused,” the DCP said.

The FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, the NGO’s animal welfare officer, reads, “We received information that a YouTuber named Elvish Yadav shoots videos with snake venom and live snakes in farmhouses in Delhi-NCR and organises rave parties illegally. On such occasions, foreign girls are regularly called and snake venom and intoxicants are consumed,” the FIR mentions.