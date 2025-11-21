Noida opens long-delayed DSC elevated rd

Noida: Delayed for years, the much-anticipated elevated road on the Dadri–Surajpur–Chhalera (DSC) corridor finally opened for trial use on Tuesday, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who have long endured congestion and construction-related disruptions, officials said.

“We reviewed bottlenecks regularly, which helped us remove hurdles quickly. The construction has now been completed, and the elevated stretch has been opened for trial movement,” Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said.

The 4.5-km, six-lane structure runs from Aghapur petrol pump to the Noida Special Economic Zone, rising 4.5 metres above the existing carriageway. Built at a cost of ₹608.08 crore, the corridor is expected to significantly ease traffic on one of the city’s busiest routes, the Authority said.

Two days after the opening, MillenniumPost visited the stretch on Thursday and spoke to commuters.

“For years, we watched this road being built and wondered when it would finally open. Now that it’s operational, my travel time has dropped sharply. Last night, I reached home almost an hour earlier than usual… my kids were stunned to see me walk in before dinner,” said Yogesh Kumar, a Surajpur resident who travels to Delhi daily. “It may seem like just a road to others, but for us it means extra time with family, less stress, and a calmer end to the day.”

Local shopkeepers said they suffered dust, traffic jams and prolonged inconvenience during the construction period. “The trial opening is a welcome step,” said Ashok Lal, a nearby shop owner. The DSC Road is a major connector for residents and workers commuting between Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and multiple industrial and residential clusters. Villages such as Saddarpur, Chhalera, Baraula, Aghapur, Salarpur and Bhangel, along with sectors 40, 41, 43, 48, 49, 47, 82, 88, 101, 106, 107 and 110, frequently witnessed heavy congestion. Intense traffic towards surrounding industrial hubs and commercial areas added further strain.

Authority officials said the elevated stretch is expected to divert a substantial share of through-traffic, easing pressure on ground-level routes and improving travel time along the corridor.

The project has had a long and uneven journey. First proposed more than a decade ago, it encountered repeated delays caused by funding shortages, administrative hurdles and land-related complications. Construction began in 2020 but missed its 2022 deadline, with officials citing technical challenges and design revisions as major obstacles.