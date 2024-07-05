‘Noida One’ app unveiled to enhance civic services

NOIDA: The Noida Authority in an effort to make the city more clean and green, maintaining its prestige of 7-star ranking in Swachh Survekshan, has launched a mobile application to report public complaints.



As per officials, the ‘Noida One’ app, has been launched by the Authority as a proactive measure to address public complaints efficiently.

“The app covers a wide range of services including issues related to the Public Health Department, Civil Department, Horticulture, as well as concerns about Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, and Electrical and Mechanical problems,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida Authority.

“The app not only facilitates the timely lodging and resolution of complaints but also serves as a platform for evaluating the performance of supervisors. Through it, their efficiency will be regularly assessed, with corresponding marks awarded to incentivise high standards of work,” the CEO explained.

Highlighting the success of these initiatives, the CEO conducted a commendation ceremony.

During this eventful gathering, supervisors who garnered the highest marks were honored and awarded certificates for their exemplary service.