Noida: Old age home faces probe after caretaker ties woman’s hands

Noida: After the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration ordered a probe into the alleged mismanagement at Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram in Noida’s Sector 55, the Ashram trust has terminated services of caretakers responsible for tying the elderly woman’s hands inside the old age home.

The trust convened a meeting with the families, sharing details of the incidents from the past two days and announcing the actions taken. Trust member Amarveer Singh explained that the woman shown in the viral video with her hands tied is mentally ill, as documented by her own family members.

“This information came to light once the incident became public. She had only been residing in the ashram for three or four days, and her mental illness became apparent through her behaviour. The ashram does not have provisions for mentally ill residents. Her presence was an oversight, and the caretaker involved in tying her hands was dismissed as soon as the incident emerged,” said Singh. Following the meeting, the families expressed faith in the trust and confirmed their wish for their relatives to remain at the ashram. Around 21 families submitted written consent letters to the trust, affirming this position.

“The current conditions are satisfactory. My uncle’s five-year stay has been without any difficulties and i want him to continue his stay,” said Samar Gupta, a relative of a 75 year old man staying in the facility.

On the other hand, the members of Social Welfare Department have been directed to probe the matter.

DM Manish Verma said the probe will review the ashram’s registration documents, staff records, fire NOC, and other relevant materials. A detailed report has been requested from the team, and appropriate action will follow.