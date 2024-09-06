Noida: Minor girl sexually assaulted at pvt school

Noida: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer inside a private school in Sector 24 of Noida, said police officials on Thursday.



According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday and the girl reached home and informed her family about it. On Wednesday evening, police registered a case and formed three teams to investigate the matter.

Police investigation have found that construction work is going in the private school located under Sector-24 police station area. Many workers are working in the school premises. The victim, student of KG class, was present inside the school when the worker touched her inappropriately in the school premises.

The girl somehow ran away from there and went to the classroom. After reaching home, she informed her mother about it.

Noida’s Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said that, after receiving

the complaint on Wednesday evening, a case has been registered and investigation has been started.

“Teams have been formed and soon the accused will be identified and arrested,” said Mishra.