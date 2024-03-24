Noida Metro to run after 2 pm on Holi festival

Noida: Passenger services on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will commence from 2 pm on March 25 on account of Holi, officials said on Saturday.



After 2 pm, the trains would be available at a normal frequency of 15 minutes, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said, “On the occasion of the Holi festival - March 25, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2 pm.”

“Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter at a frequency of 15 minutes,” the senior IAS officer said.

The Aqua Line of the NMRC continues in Noida and Greater Noida through 21 stations over a distance of 29.7 km.