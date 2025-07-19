Noida man’s nose cut in dog dispute; 2 in cop net

NOIDA: Two people have been arrested and another is being sought after allegedly assaulting their neighbour and cutting his nose following a row over a pet dog, Uttar Pradesh Police said. The incident occurred on 8 July in Nat Ki Madaiya village, Noida district, when the victim, Devendra, scolded his neighbour’s dog for barking.

According to the FIR lodged by Devendra’s father, Satish, along with his brother Amit and son Tushar, attacked Devendra and his wife with a sharp object before fleeing. Devendra, who received stitches, is currently hospitalised in Aligarh. Police said a case has been registered under the BNS and efforts are ongoing to arrest the third accused.