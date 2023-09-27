Noida: Man, ex-wife found dead at house

Greater Noida: A man and his ex-wife allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in their house in Noida, police said on Tuesday. Cops said that their bodies were found by their family members at their house in Sector 122.



According to police, on Monday, Tarun Kumar (35), a resident of Meerut who worked at a private company in sector 16 of Noida, was not picking up calls from his family members. They immediately sent a relative living nearby who saw Tarun’s body lying on the floor. Suraj immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body of Tarun along with his divorced wife Sarita (30), a native of Meerut, from inside the house.

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida said that police found a suicide note and empty and filled containers of poisonous substances from the room.

“Prima facie it appears that both of them have consumed poison and died. Post-mortem of their bodies have been conducted and reports are awaited. All aspects are being investigated,” the DCP said.

The officer said that a suicide note was found at the spot, which mentions that the couple was under depression as they made everyone unhappy over their failed relationship.

“The suicide note mentions some names and their role is being investigated. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suicide note was written by Tarun. However, the police is investigating the suicide note,” added DCP Chander

Cops said that the couple was divorced around one and half years ago. Police are trying to find out whether both were living together.