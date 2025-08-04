Noida man dies by suicide after wife leaves home

Noida: A sad incident has come to light from Noida, where a 27-year-old youth named Ankit committed suicide after his wife left home. The incident took place in the Sector-39 police station area.

According to the family, Ankit had gone to perform the Kanwar Yatra on July 15, but he returned home without completing it. When he reached home, he found out that his wife had left with another man. Shocked by this, he filed a complaint with the police along with his family. However, he could not find his wife, and no proper action was taken by the authorities. Feeling helpless and heartbroken, Ankit decided to end his life.

Family members said that Ankit had been married for less than four months. Even before they could start a normal married life, his wife left him. They allege that she was in a relationship with someone else, which caused Ankit great mental stress. Despite informing the police, the family claims no concrete action was taken to find her or to resolve the matter.

After Ankit’s death, the police and administration reached the spot and promised to arrest the accused within 72 hours, but according to the family, no arrests have been made so far. Feeling ignored and frustrated, the family has now started protesting to demand justice for Ankit.

During the protest, local residents and relatives expressed their anger at the police and the wife’s actions. They said the authorities keep giving assurances without results,and the family will continue to fight until action is taken. Some people at the protest even said that such girls should be boycotted by society.