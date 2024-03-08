Noida: Mahesh Sharma eyes Lok Sabha hat-trick

Noida: With Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) fielding Mahesh Sharma for the third consecutive time as their candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the party is eyeing for a record victory this time.



Intensifying the campaign, Sharma is focusing more on rural areas and is performing door-to-door public connect with party workers. On Thursday, he reached Chholas village of parliamentary constituency which has a Muslim dominated population.

Sharma assured people to provide better facilities to the village like cities. He was welcomed by film actor and hotelier Guddu Rizvi, who is a native of village Chholas and currently lives in Mumbai.

Several people from Muslim community reached Rizvi’s house where they had discussions with the MP. He informed the villagers about the public welfare schemes of the government but also enumerated the achievements of the government.

Rizvi is a film actor and is son of Waris Ali Rizvi who was a film producer since the 80s. Whereas in the 90s, he played lead roles in many films with actors like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Naseeruddin Shah and current Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana. He had come to his village to highlight their grievances to the MP.