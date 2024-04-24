Noida: LS poll campaign ends

Noida: The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma incurred the maximum expenditure of Rs 47.68 lakh during the campaign closely followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar at Rs 46.42 lakh while BSP’s Rajendra Singh Solanki spent Rs 34.06 lakh, according to official data.

The maximum expenditure limit permitted by the Election Commission to a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 95 lakh. Also, the authorities have seized Rs 4.35 crore “unaccounted for” cash ever since the model code of

conduct came into effect on March 16, showed the

official data.

“The campaigning for the Lok Sabha election came to closure at 6 pm

today as per rules,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate and District Election Officer Manish Kumar Verma said.